O! Millionaire Episode 110: Win Big, Save the Earth – More Than Just a Raffle

Step right up to O! Millionaire, where winning big isn’t just a dream—it’s your chance to turn fortunes around while making a meaningful difference! By purchasing Green Certificates, you’re not only entering to win but also supporting a mission to safeguard our planet. Get ready to play, win, and save the Earth with O! Millionaire!

World Rainforest Day just passed—let’s pause and celebrate the Earth’s stunning colors: green and blue, the very hues used in O! Millionaire draws.

Green represents nature’s embrace, reflecting the care our Earth deserves. Blue, like the sky mirrored in water, reminds us of life’s essence. Did you know 70% of Earth is water, yet only 3% is drinkable?

When you purchase a Green Certificate for just 25 dirhams, you’re not just playing to win—you’re investing in a sustainable future. Join a global initiative to transform barren lands into thriving oases with o! Millionaire!

The seven winning numbers for Episode 110

Join O! Millionaire every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) with host Maradona Rebello for your chance to win big! Each entry supports the Oasis Park program, helping to make a positive impact on our planet.

So, don’t miss out—secure your Green Certificates today for only 25 dirhams and get ready to embark on a journey where your favorite numbers could lead you to winning big and saving the planet.

During the recent live draw on June 20, 2024, the winning numbers—2, 8, 16, 20, 35, 37, and 43—were announced, along with the Green Certificate ID DWXK U64N. Do your lucky numbers and Green Certificates match? Then, congratulations!

Visit the O! Millionaire website now to discover more about the incredible prizes that await you!

About the Live Draw

O! Millionaire transforms dreams into reality with each Green Draw, offering exciting rewards and promoting sustainability through Oasis Park. Every AED 25 Green Certificate purchase plants a tree, making a real difference. Join O! Millionaire in achieving dreams and contributing to a healthier planet today!

Spread the thrill of winning big and earn rewards through the O! Millionaire Affiliate Program!

Moreover, you can check out O! Millionaire’s quality-checking process here.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

