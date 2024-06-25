Huawei sets new standards in noise-cancelling with the stylish and powerful HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i, Huawei’s latest i-series earbuds, are now available in the UAE. They set a new benchmark for earbuds within the mid-price range, thanks to enhanced noise cancellation and a slew of upgraded features. These trendy and versatile earbuds boast advanced Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0, punchy bass, and long-lasting battery life. The FreeBuds 6i have the best noise cancellation in this price range. Available in a celestial-inspired colour palette of White, Purple, and Black, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i allow users to immerse themselves in an auditory world where style meets substance, where every beat is crystal clear, and distractions fade away effortlessly.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i are now available for purchase in the UAE for a price of 349 AED through Huawei’s online store and select retailers.

Next-Level Noise Cancellation

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i are equipped with Huawei’s most advanced noise cancellation technology yet: Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0. It represents the pinnacle of Huawei’s noise-cancelling technology and was featured in the Pro series earbuds. The Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0 blocks adapts to the world around you. It constantly analyses the surroundings and adjust the noise-canceling parameters to give you the best listening experience.

Upgrades to the ANC system include a 3-Mic System, 2.4-times higher computing power, and a new 11 mm Quad-magnet Dynamic Driver. The 3-Mic System uses two external mics for capturing ambient noise and one internal mic detecting residual noise within the ear canal. To deliver powerful noise cancellation across a wide frequency range, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i have increased computing power by 240% compared to the previous generation allowing the earbuds to do real-time noise processing and in various acoustic settings. The new flagship-level 11 mm Quad-magnet Dynamic Driver is also 50% more sensitive than the previous generation, further enhancing audio quality.

In addition to the new ANC system, the FreeBuds 6i dazzles with improved passive noise cancellation. These include a Noise Filtering Chamber and brand-new ear tips, further enhancing their ability to block out unwanted sounds. The Noise Filtering Chamber is based on the Helmholtz resonance principle. It targets medium to high-frequency noises (1 kHz to 3 kHz), especially effective at 2-3 kHz, and significantly reduces background chatter. This makes the FreeBuds 6i ideal for environments ranging from cafes to offices. On top of this, new ear tips made from skin-friendly liquid silicone enhance the noise seal, available in three sizes with 75% thicker top and 25% thicker wall for a more stable and comfortable fit.

Immerse Yourself in the Sound

The FreeBuds 6i are designed to deliver an exhilarating audio experience, thanks to their 11mm ultra-magnetic bass driver. This powerful driver is 50% more powerful than its predecessor, delivering thunderous lows reaching down to 14Hz. Elevating your listening experience even further, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i support the LDAC™ HD audio codec and have earned the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

The audio is also highly customizable with triple adaptive EQ, which provides real-time optimization of sound level and EQ settings. It ensures the authenticity of every note, tone, and tune. The algorithm detects volume level, ear canal shape, and wearing status to deliver a uniquely tailored audio experience.

Seamless Features for Ultimate Convenience

With ANC turned off, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i deliver an impressive battery life of up to 35 hours of music playback with a fully charged case, and 8 hours on a single charge of the earbuds. Even with ANC enabled, users can still enjoy up to 20 hours of music playback with the charging case, or 5 hours on a single charge. Additionally, a quick 10-minute charge offers an extra 4 hours of playback, ideal for busy lifestyles.

With smarter noise cancellation, improved hardware, and a richer sound, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i is a serious step forward for Huawei’s audio lineup.