Leni Robredo thumbs down Senate run in 2025

Former Vice President Leni Robredo is closing her doors on the possibility of running for Senate in the 2025 midterm elections.

In a press briefing after the episcopal ordination of Bishop Luisito Occiano at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga City, Robredo was asked if she would consider seeking a senate seat.

“Sinarado ko na kaya nagpaalam na ako sa LP. Kaya ako nagpaalam sa LP na hindi na ako tatakbo sa Senado,” said Robredo.

The former VP said she prefers to run for Naga City Mayor but she will only announce it if everything’s set with her Angat Buhay Foundation and her other obligations and commitments.

“Pero ang preparasyon talaga, patungo sa pagtakbo bilang alkalde ng Naga…. Hindi ko pa siya gagawin hangga’t hindi ko pa napaplantsa,” she said.

Robredo said she already informed several members of the opposition about her political plans.

She said her decision to run for Naga Mayor involved a balancing act.

“Maraming kunsiderasyon: kung saan ako pinakakailangan, saan parang pinaka magiging epektibo, ano ang abot ng makakaya ng aking mga resources. Maraming kunsiderasyon kaya matagal ang pag desisyon,” she said.