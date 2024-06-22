Fast-Track to University with the International Foundation Programme

Embarking on an International Foundation Programme (IFP) is a transformative step for students, yet it remains one of Dubai’s best-kept secrets. Designed to replace the final year of school or serve as a stepping stone for those not ready for university, the IFP immerses students in an academic setting, easing the transition to university life.

At Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai, the IFP offers six pathways: Business, Law and Politics, Psychology, Media and Film, Art and Design, and Computer Science, Technology and Engineering. These pathways help students explore specialised fields that can inform future academic and career choices. The curriculum focuses on developing critical thinking, research methodologies, and effective communication—essential skills for higher education success.

A notable advantage of the MDX Dubai IFP is its 24-week duration, allowing students to quickly gain essential knowledge and skills without a long-term commitment. This intensive period helps students engage with faculty and peers, fostering a supportive network and a sense of community. With over 5,600 students from 120 nationalities, MDX Dubai offers an incredible opportunity to broaden horizons and form lifelong connections.

The IFP is internationally recognised, significantly enhancing the likelihood of acceptance into undergraduate programmes in Dubai and beyond. Students transitioning from an MDX Dubai IFP to an MDX Dubai undergraduate degree benefit from near-guaranteed admission for the next intake.

The IFP offers comprehensive and efficient preparation for university life, making it an invaluable option for aspiring undergraduates.

Find out more about the MDX Dubai IFP starting in September 2024: MDX Dubai IFP.