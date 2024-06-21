Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sebastian Duterte slams Bong Go’s silence on recent issues

Photo courtesy: Presidential Communications Office, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte slammed Senator Bong Go for being quiet on issues hounding Davao City.

Go has been visibly absent in some of Maisug rallies including the one in Angeles, Pampanga.

“Ikaw Bong Go, Kumpare kita. Pero kung alam ko lang pala na magkakaganito, you know, yung mga nagboto, kaming mga Dabawenyo, nagboto kami sa’yo, Bong. Kung alam ko lang na ganito lang pala yung gagawin mo, sana hindi na lang,” Baste said during his speech in Pampanga.

Baste expressed his opposition to the police operations that aimed to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ properties in Davao City, calling it an excessive show of force.

Baste even compared Go to Hontiveros saying that the latter was consistent with her stand.

“Pero unfortunately for us, mas napabilib pa ako nitong si Risa Hontiveros kaysa ni Bong. Kasi ever since talaga, yung previous administration, kalaban niya, hanggang ngayon, consistent ‘yan at hindi talaga natatakot yan,” he said.

“You have time to redeem yourself. You have time na ipakita sa amoa that you will stand by the Filipino people. So you love, yung pagmamahal mo sa bansa, mas umaapaw pa kaysa sa pagmamahal mo sa sarili mo kasi hirap na hirap na yung mga tao ngayon.,” he added.

