Penalties for unlicensed collab with influencers to take effect on July 1

Starting July 1st, licensed economic establishments and social media influencers must obtain a license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) before they can engage in advertising services via electronic platforms.

The fines and penalties to be imposed on establishments collaborating with unlicensed social media influencers will also take effect in early July, following the implementation of the said regulation, WAM reported.

Earlier this week, ADDED warned against unlicensed partnerships between economic establishments and social media influencers, with fines ranging from 3,000 AED to 10,000 AED, or even closure of business in Abu Dhabi.

To practice advertising services on e-platforms, a license fee for individual establishments costs 1,250 AED and 5,000 AED for businesses.

Influencers may submit a request for licenses and permits through the government services platform TAMM and access the ADDED Services.

Foreigners outside the UAE can also obtain a license if they have an Emirates ID card or a UAE Unified Number.

Even government entities are required to adhere to the new regulations, ADDED said.

Currently, there are 543 licenses for practicing advertising services via e-platforms and social media which is expected to increase after July 1, according to ADDED.