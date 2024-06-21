Over 4,000 former 4Ps student-beneficiaries now licensed teachers

More than 4,000 children who were beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are now licensed professional teachers, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said.

This achievement shows how the 4Ps benefit the students in their education, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said on Thursday in a news release.

“This accomplishment highlights the positive impact of the 4Ps on the educational attainment of its beneficiaries, and the importance of encouraging poor households to invest in the education of their children,” Dumlao said.

The DSWD recorded 1,225 licensed teachers for the elementary level and 3,129 for secondary-level education, the Philippine News Agency reported.

Some of the former 4Ps students even topped the recent Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) held in March, Dumlao said.

Among the topnotchers in the March 2024 LET for the Elementary Level were Khane Jevie Rose S. Cervantes (Top 1) from Davao Region and Jennifer G. Manrique (Top 9) from Mimaropa Region.

For the Secondary Level, Christian Albert B. Paskil and Clarence Joy D. Salmorin both from Mimaropa (Top 5); Jellian H. Calipes (Top 6) from Davao Region, and Joanne E. Cagata (Top 8) from the Caraga region topped the licensure exam.

4Ps is a program of DSWD, providing subsidies to poor families to help them improve their health and nutrition, education, and aid in their daily expenditures.

The DSWD also said that 32,000 former monitored children of 4Ps have graduated from tertiary level since 2016 until April 30, 2024.