Ex-VP Robredo eyeing to run for Naga City mayor in 2025—Rep. Lagman

Former vice president Leni Robredo may run for mayor in her hometown, Naga City, in the 2025 midterm elections, Liberal Party president Edcel Lagman said.

“Ang last namin na pag-uusap, ay siya ay tatakbo as mayor ng Naga City upang pagpatuloy ang programa ng kanyang late husband,” Lagman said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Robredo is the widow of the late Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo who was killed in a plane crash in 2012. He also served as mayor of Naga for six terms and was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Government Service in 2000.

Lagman also added that Robredo would join the campaign of the Senatorial candidates of the Liberal party and its allies in the upcoming polls.

Robredo has yet to officially announce her plans for the 2025 elections.

Robredo came in second to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the presidential race during the 2022 national elections.

The filing of candidacy will be from Oct. 1 to 8, according to the Commission on Elections.

The mid-term elections will be on May 12, 2025.

