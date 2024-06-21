EarthSoul Festival debuts in a spectacular celebration of music and eco-consciousness featuring Jason Derulo

EarthSoul, the region’s premier eco-conscious music festival, made its highly anticipated debut at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on June 15th, 2024, aligning perfectly with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.

EarthSoul Festival immersed attendees in the pinnacle of musical extravagance, unveiling its electrifying lineup during its one-day edition, headlined by none other than global sensation Jason Derulo live in Dubai. The “Nu King” show showcased Derulo’s unparalleled talent and boundless energy, promising an unforgettable experience. Les Twins, the world-renowned French dance duo known for their incredible choreography and performances, brought the roof down with their moves, performing alongside Jason Derulo. Jason Derulo electrified the 7,000+ audience with his pulsating beats, captivating everyone with chart-topping hits like “Savage Love,” “Trumpets,” “Whatcha Say,” and “Spicy Margarita.”

The production was extraordinary, featuring stunning visual effects, fabulous dance sequences, and powerful vocals that created countless moments of awe, solidifying it as one of the best shows to date. The multi-genre festival offered music for every taste, serving as a common ground and universal language to connect everyone.

The festival launched in style with a mesmerizing and power-packed lineup of top-tier artists including Pakistani sensation Shae Gill, known for hits like ‘Pasoori’ and performances on Coke Studio, Emirati Soul singer Arqam, who captivated with renditions of ‘No Woman No Cry’ and ‘Stand by Me’, the enchanting Iulia Vantur, and rising star Celinedee Matahari. Each artist used their artistry to promote environmental consciousness, making the concert not only a celebration of music but also a platform for profound purpose.

Conceptualized by Orbit Events, EarthSoul Festival’s focus extended beyond entertainment to address pressing environmental issues, emphasizing marine conservation, greening initiatives, and sustainability. With a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, EarthSoul served as a platform for artists, brands, and audiences to unite in support of a sustainable future. The festival was a one-of-a-kind experience that entertained and inspired positive change. The edition was supported by key partners including Peace Homes Development, Hedge and Sachs, RAK Bank, Business Bay, Spryntz and others.

Leading up to the event and paving the way for future editions, efforts were focused on creating awareness and minimizing the festival’s carbon footprint. Meaningful partnerships with mission-driven organizations such as EMEG, Ecomatcher, Storey Group, and Green Future Project, facilitated impactful activations like mangrove plantations and beach clean-ups.

Built on the theme, ‘Small Actions, Big Impact,’ EarthSoul Festival focused its efforts on uniting communities and contributing to a greener future for all. The festival is committed to planting 1,000 mangroves, with 200 already planted. This commitment reflects the event’s dedication to making a tangible impact and driving real change in communities and beyond. Organizers took proactive measures to offset the festival’s carbon footprint through the planting of mangroves, while attendees actively participated in sustainability efforts via the innovative “Scan to Plant” initiative, where they could purchase or gift a mangrove during the event. The initiative not only symbolizes the commitment to environmental stewardship but also highlights the collective effort towards ensuring a sustainable future while enjoying performances from their favorite artists.

For more information, visit www.earthsoulfestival.com

Instagram: earthsoulfest