Duterte allies want Sara to lead them

Allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte from the Hugpong ng Pagbabago want Vice President Sara Duterte to lead them, particularly the struggling Filipino people.

VP Duterte resigned from her post as Education Secretary which will be effective on July 19, 2024.

Coalition opposition “Tindig Pilipinas” said that Duterte could not represent the opposition since she stayed quiet on key issues, particularly the West Philippine Sea.

“We stand solidly behind the courageous decision of VP Sara… As the nation’s second highest-ranking public official, the most credible and popular one at that, Vice President Duterte is in the best position to lead the people’s voice against the excesses and abuses of the Marcos administration and to prevent war from breaking out,” a statement from the group said.

The “Maisug Movement” is also urging Duterte to counter Marcos’ plans to place the Philippines into the brink of war.

“In line with this, the Hakbang ng Maisug Coalition for Transparency, Accountability, Peace, and Security therefore extends this invitation to Vice President Duterte to take over the helm in this historic and heroic struggle at this crucial juncture of our nation’s history,” the Maisug movement said.

