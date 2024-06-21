Beat the heat: How to take care of yourself during hot summer days

Summer has finally arrived, which means hotter days are coming! The earliest summer solstice since 1976 in most countries, including the UAE, recently took place on June 20, 2024. The summer solstice is the day of the year when the Sun is at its highest point in the sky at noon, resulting in the longest period of daylight and marking the beginning of summer.

In the first half of summer (June 21 to August 10), temperatures are expected to range between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius accompanied by generally dry conditions and active winds. Already feeling the heat? Well, guess what—the second half of the summer will be even hotter than what you are experiencing now.

Don’t let the summer heat stop you from taking care of yourself during sunny days, here are some tips for you:

Bring along a reusable and refillable water bottle so you can keep yourself hydrated anytime and anywhere. Always bring an umbrella so you can avoid being exposed to direct sunlight. If you don’t have an umbrella, seek shade as much as you can, especially if you spend longer hours under the sun. Limit outdoor activities as much as possible because prolonged exposure to the sun may increase your risk of getting heat stroke. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen before going out. You may also re-apply more in the next hours. Consider wearing sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Keep in mind these tips so you will be able to protect yourself from the summer heat.