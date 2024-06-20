Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi imposes guidelines for social media influencers; noncompliance risks fines, closure

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

Authorities have mandated that licensed economic establishments in Abu Dhabi must adhere to the regulations when contracting with social media influencers to avoid penalty fines and closure of business.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has warned that non-compliant establishments may face penalties ranging from 3,000 AED to 10,000 AED or may be subject to closure.

In a report by WAM on Wednesday, June 19, ADDED issued a circular saying social media influencers must obtain a license from the department before advertising services through websites.

In addition, economic establishments must also secure a permit from ADDED before conducting any advertisements and ensure they have a valid license when entering into a partnership with influencers and social networking sites.

Meanwhile, ADDED commended the efforts of economic establishments in promoting an ideal business environment in the Emirate.

