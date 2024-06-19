Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Search for missing seafarer onboard MV Tutor to begin- DMW

Photo of MV Tutor from Marine Traffic site.

The Department of Migrant Workers said that the search for a missing Filipino seafarer onboard MV Tutor will begin soon.

The seafarer was believed to be trapped in the engine room where he was working during the attack of Houthi rebels last week.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said that the shipowner has given the assurance that the search operation for the remaining crew member of MV Tutor will be conducted and they are hoping to bring back the crew member to the Philippines.

“Mahirap pang mag-conclude at this time, siyempre merong mga sinasabi na siya ay nasa engine room kasi ‘yun ang bahagi ng trabaho niya nung time na nagkaroon ng attack so ‘yun ay isang lugar kung saan siya hahanapin,” said Cacdac in a radio interview.

“Napuno ng tubig at may halong langis ang tubig… ‘Yun ang unang-unang paghahanap sa kanya and of course, talagang hahanapin siya doon sa barko,” he added.

Cacdac said it is important to find the seafarer first before making any conclusions.

“Sa punto de vista natin, kailangan natin siyang makita bago tayo magkaroon ng conclusion tungkol sa kanyang kinasapitan,” Cacdac added.

