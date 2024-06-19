Salik violations: Fines for driving through toll gates without a tag

Just got a new car in Dubai? Or perhaps you’re simply visiting and planning to rent a car to navigate the city. Before you hit the road, it’s essential to understand the Salik toll system.

Salik tags are mandatory for all vehicles passing through the city’s toll gates, and failing to have one can result in significant fines and penalties.

The Arabic word ‘salik’ means ‘open or clear.’ It’s the perfect name for a road toll system operating without toll booths or barriers. Roads before toll gates do not have to be congested with cars because paying fees with Salik is automatic.

So, how does it work? Each time you drive through a toll gate, Salik will use its Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to detect your car and scan your Salik sticker tag. The toll fee will then be automatically deducted from your prepaid toll account.

‘But what if I don’t have a Salik tag?’

According to Salik’s website, if you drive through one of their toll gates without a tag on your car, you have 10 working days to purchase a tag and pay the fee.

If you fail to pay the fee within the 10-working-day grace period and continue to drive through a Salik toll gate without a tag, you will incur the following fines:

AED 100 for the first trip through a toll gate without a tag (after the grace period)

AED 200 for the second trip through a toll gate without a tag (after the grace period)

AED 400 for each subsequent trip through a toll gate without a tag (after the grace period)

Please note that the mentioned violations are limited to one violation per day per vehicle.

Don’t have a Salik tag yet? No problem! You can purchase yours online at www.salik.ae, via Careem Quick, or at any petrol station across the UAE. Remember to activate your tag and top up your Salik account for a smooth journey ahead!