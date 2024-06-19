MWO-Dubai assists in the conduct of Special Professional Licensure Examinations in Dubai 2024

The MWO-Dubai actively supported the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in the preparations and conduct of the 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examinations in Dubai.

In the months leading to the conduct of SPLE 2024 in Dubai, the MWO-Dubai assisted the PRC by releasing advisories and updates on its website, mobilizing Philippine Professional Organizations based in Dubai, and aiding in the gathering applications of Overseas Filipino Workers interested in serving as SPLE examination personnel.

MWO-Dubai also served as the venue for the pre-evaluation and assessment for SPLE 2024 applicants and orientation for examination personnel.

On the first day of SPLE 2024, the PRC, headed by PRC Region 1 Regional Director, Atty. Arl Ruth B. Sacay-Sabelo with the support and assistance of MWO-Dubai, headed by Labor Attache, Atty. John Rio A. Bautista, administered the SPLE of twenty-three (23) various professions at The Philippine School – Muhaisnah – Muhaisanah 2 – Dubai – United Arab Emirates.

Also present in the conduct of the Licensure Examinations are the members of Dubai, UAE SPLE Delegates: Ms. Rosa Victoria P. Carungay-Quinto, PhD., Ms. Angel Flores-Manalo, Mr. Gil Fajardo, Mr. Daryll Morato, Ms. Rasetes Razonabe, Mr. Charlie Yang-eo, Ms. Mae Magat and Ms. Judelyn Danao. Labor Attache Bautista was also present in Days 2 and 3 of the SPLE ensuring the smooth conduct of the examinations. A total of 829 OFWs took the SPLE distributed across 21 professions (Architecture, Certified Public Accountant, Chemical Engineer, Chemist, Civil Engineer, Electronics Engineer, Electronics Technician, Interior Designer, Master Plumber, Mechanical Engineer, Medical Technologist, Nurse, Physical Therapist, Professional Teacher, Psychometricians, Radiologic technologists, Real Estate Broker, Register Electrical Engineer, Registered Master Electrician, Veterinary Medicine, & X-Ray Technologist).

MWO-Dubai has always been supportive of PRC’s SPLE recognizing that a professional license is a valuable tool that OFWs can use in their overseas employment journey. In 2023, a number of UAE-based OFWs topped the SPLE in their respective professions showing the determination, capability, and sharp wits of OFWs in the UAE.