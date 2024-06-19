Ex-janitor sets school storeroom ablaze after being fired

A former janitor confessed to setting a school’s storeroom on fire after losing his job.

After igniting the storeroom, the fire quickly spread throughout the rest of Daisy’s ABC School in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

However, the flames swiftly engulfed the ancestral home of San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo on Ylagan Street, while the mayor was outside at the time.

In addition to the mayor’s ancestral house, the fire spread to Locsin Street, consuming a historic business building owned by Mayor Gustilo’s grandfather.

According to the Mayor, the janitor became enraged after being fired from his job. In retaliation, he set fire to the school.

The janitor admitted guilt after realizing the mayor’s ancestral house was destroyed. He is now detained at the San Carlos City Police Station and faces arson charges.