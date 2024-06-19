Chiz Escudero: Sara Duterte’s resignation ‘inevitable’

Senate President Chiz Escudero said that the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte is “inevitable” due to her family and position in crucial issues including the West Philippine Sea.

“I believe her resignation was inevitable from the time her father and her siblings and allies started attacking [President Marcos] and members of the First family,” said Escudero in a statement.

“Its inevitability became more pronounced when she was already silent and not expressing her support on certain policy issues,” he added.

Escudero cited issues including the West Philippine Sea, the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn, and the cases against known Duterte ally and sex offender Apollo Quiboloy.

Escudero then wished Duterte “good luck” on her next journey.

“At 2:21 pm today, 19 June 2024, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, went to Malacañang and tendered her resignation as Member of the Cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Education, and Vice Chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC, effective 19 July 2024,” said Malacañang in a statement.

“She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President,” Malacañang added.

Malacañang said they thank Duterte for her service.