Tesla Cybertruck on display at Dubai Mall for photo opportunities

Are you a fan of luxury cars? Starting June 18th, Tuesday, Dubai Police will feature the Tesla Cybertruck at the Dubai Mall for public viewing and photo sessions.

This event, which commemorates the addition of the luxury car to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet, will run daily from 10 AM to 10 PM for four consecutive days.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s inclusion in Dubai’s tourist police fleet marks a significant step forward since its initial concept was teased by Dubai Police in 2019.

Alongside other luxury patrol vehicles like the Lotus Eletre R and Maserati GranTurismo, the Tesla Cybertruck adds to Dubai’s impressive lineup of high-end automobiles, including models from Lamborghini, Audi, and more.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, also responded positively to the news, describing it as “cool.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to see and capture the Tesla Cybertruck at Dubai Mall, where visitors can experience the future of automotive technology firsthand!

