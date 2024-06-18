Remains of 3 OFWs killed in Kuwait fire arrive in PH

The remains of the three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in a Kuwait building fire arrived in the Philippines on Monday, June 18, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said.

The bodies of the victims identified as Jesus Lopez of Pangasinan, Edwin Petras Petilla, and Jeffrey Fabrigas Cayubay, were received by their families at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport cargo area.

The fire gutted a residential building in al-Mangaf, Kuwait, on June 12, 2024.

OWWA has assured the bereaved families that they will provide the necessary support and benefits as soon as possible.