One Filipino crew member missing after Houthi attack on MV Tutor

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) revealed that one of the 22 Filipino crew members on board MV Tutor is missing following the attack of the rebel group Houthi.

DMW Chief Hans Cacdac said the vessel is still at sea after sustaining damage from a double missile attack by the rebel as it was traversing the Red Sea on Wednesday, June 12

Cacdac said rescue operations are underway and they were verifying if there are Filipino seafarers on board another vessel targeted by Houthis on Thursday, June 13.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has condemned the attack on MV Tutor in the Red Sea.

“The Philippine government will take all necessary measures to secure the safety and well-being of the Filipino crew on board and ensure justice,” the DFA said in a statement.

“We call on all UN member states to protect the human rights of seafarers. We remain steadfast in ensuring the safety and welfare of all Filipino seafarers worldwide,” it added.

