Philippine Consulate in Dubai to close on June 17-18 for Eid Al-Adha

The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai has announced that it will be closed to the public from June 17 to 18, 2024, in observance of the Eid Al-Adha.

This comes after the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi also said that it would pause its operations on the said dates.

However, individuals requiring emergency assistance may contact the following numbers provided by the PCG:

For consular matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100

For assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs) matters: +971 56 501 5756

For assistance to OFWs, you may contact the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai: +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 652 6626