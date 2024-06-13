Escudero speaks up on viral wine glass video with First Lady Liza Marcos

Senate President Chiz Escudero has addressed the viral wine glass video of him and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos during an event in Malacañang.

The viral video showed Marcos sipping from a wine glass and later on handed the glass to the Senate President.

“I consider waiting on a lady (first or otherwise) to be gentlemanly,” Escudero said in a statement.

“Maaaring sabihin ng iba na maka-luma o parang ‘under’ pero para sakin, hindi kailanman magiging maka-luma o di uso, ano man ang itawag ng iba, ang pagiging maginoo at pakikipag-kapwa tao,” he added.

The viral video drew mixed reactions from netizens.

“Bullied. Hinablot. Tinitigan habang nainom. Sabay tinalikuran. She tested you. You could’ve given the used glass to the waiter and have it replaced. Naging statue eh. Na-tameme,” a netizen wrote.

“Siguro si Zubiri ayaw maging waiter sa Malacanang kaya pinalitan. Game naman ang current waiter I mean SP,” another one added.