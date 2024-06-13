City Centre Deira hosts 126th Philippine Independence Day for overseas Filipinos in UAE

City Centre Deira, a popular shopping destination for overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, has joined the Filipino community in celebrating its 126th Philippine Independence Day. The festivities were graced by esteemed Philippine dignitaries including His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippines Ambassador to the UAE, and Hon. Marford Angeles, Philippine Consul General in Dubai, among others.

The festivities kicked off with a spirited flag-raising ceremony led by Ambassador Alfonso Ver, who delivered an uplifting message.

A vibrant parade and lively marching band then filled the air with joy, delighting Filipino shoppers and the diverse mall-goers in the UAE.

In an exclusive interview, Ambassador Ver praised City Centre Deira for orchestrating such celebration. “They did this last year, now it’s even bigger and better. And I hope it continues to become a bigger and better celebration every year,” he said.

He remarked that the mall has been a beloved destination for almost 30 years, becoming the “pugad ng mga Pilipino.” He added that the mall has been one of the favorite hangout spots for overseas Filipinos in the UAE and that Filipinos have come to love City Centre Deira.

During the celebration, City Centre Deira also offered exciting promotions and activities from June 5 to 12. The Pinoy Fiesta turned the mall into a bustling hub of Filipino culture with fun zones, and on June 8-9, there were hilarious comedy shows with Imah Dumagay at Food Central.

Additionally, overseas Filipinos at City Centre Deira enjoyed special deals like the 10X SHARE offer, where purchases in fashion, electronics, and dining spots earned them 10X SHARE points. To join, they simply downloaded the SHARE Rewards app, activated the Philippine Independence Day offer, and scanned their receipts to instantly earn more SHARE Points.

It was truly an exciting week for overseas Filipinos at City Centre Deira! The Philippine Independence Day celebration was filled with Filipino pride and unity, bringing together families and friends from different backgrounds in a joyful celebration.