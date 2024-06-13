Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

67-year-old grandma among Top 5 exam takers, pursues journalism

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago

Courtesy: URS Angono Campus - University Supreme Student Government

A 67-year-old grandma took an entrance exam at a university, made it to the Top 5 exam takers, and will now enter college to pursue a degree in journalism!

Meet Lola Lolita, a grandma who has big dreams, proving that it is better late than never.

Lola Lolita told “24 Oras” that she finished elementary school five decades ago. However, she stopped studying after she was assaulted by her employer in Agusan del Norte. 

Now, her inspiration to go after her dreams of becoming a journalist is dedicated to her only child, who passed away three years ago.

People doubted Lola Lolita when she decided to pursue her studies again. “Uy, may edad ka na, saan mo pa gagamitin ‘yan? Wala ka na talagang ano dyan, ganun ka na lang,” Lola Lolita recalled people talking about her.

Nevertheless, Lola Lolita kept a positive perspective. “Ang tao kasi buhay pa eh, may future pa, ‘pag wala nang future ‘pag patay na, hangga’t buhay, tuloy,” she said.

 

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Lulu Exchange

LuLu Financial Holdings Celebrates Milestone with 350th Global Customer Engagement Center

14 seconds ago
PCG 2

Philippine Consulate in Dubai to close on June 17-18 for Eid Al-Adha

38 mins ago
ph embassy kuwait advisory

DMW Advisory: 13 June 2024 11 Filipinos affected by Kuwait fire (as of 6:35 am)

2 hours ago
burj ph flag

Iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai lights up PH Flag for Independence Day

13 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button