67-year-old grandma among Top 5 exam takers, pursues journalism

A 67-year-old grandma took an entrance exam at a university, made it to the Top 5 exam takers, and will now enter college to pursue a degree in journalism!

Meet Lola Lolita, a grandma who has big dreams, proving that it is better late than never.

Lola Lolita told “24 Oras” that she finished elementary school five decades ago. However, she stopped studying after she was assaulted by her employer in Agusan del Norte.

Now, her inspiration to go after her dreams of becoming a journalist is dedicated to her only child, who passed away three years ago.

People doubted Lola Lolita when she decided to pursue her studies again. “Uy, may edad ka na, saan mo pa gagamitin ‘yan? Wala ka na talagang ano dyan, ganun ka na lang,” Lola Lolita recalled people talking about her.

Nevertheless, Lola Lolita kept a positive perspective. “Ang tao kasi buhay pa eh, may future pa, ‘pag wala nang future ‘pag patay na, hangga’t buhay, tuloy,” she said.