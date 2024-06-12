Ex-Pres. Duterte calls out “overkill” bid to arrest Quiboloy

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has called out the “unnecessary” and “excessive” use of force to arrest controversial religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.

In a statement, Duterte has questioned the Marcos administration’s actions “in dealing with individuals merely accused of committing a crime.”

“This incident occurred within a place of worship and on school premises, which is absolutely unacceptable,” said Duterte.

Duterte slammed the “overkill” use of force to arresting Quiboloy.

“Will this overkill be the trademark of this administration when dealing with individuals who are merely accused of committing a crime and have not been proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt?” he asked.

The former chief executive goes further and said that this could be the trademark of the Marcos administration towards perceived critics.

“Will they exhibit the same lack of self-restraint they have shown towards critics of this administration when dealing with their supporters?” he said.

“How can this administration guarantee the preservation of the constitutional rights of our fellow Filipinos when even the most fundamental of these rights are being trampled upon and blatantly violated?” Duterte added.

The Police Regional Office 11 served arrest warrants were served on June 10 (Monday) in Quiboloy’s compound in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City.