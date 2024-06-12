DMW Secretary recognizes OFWs on Philippine Independence Day

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac extends Independence Day greetings to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), recognizing their hard work and contribution to the country and their families.

Cacdac likened the OFWs to the people who fought for the country’s freedom and independence.

“As our modern-day heroes, you brave new cultures, overcome challenges and diligently contribute to the economies of your host countries. Through your hard work and resilience, you uplift your families and showcase Philippine excellence on the global stage,” Cacdac said in a statement for the 126th Philippine Independence Day.

The DMW also vowed to protect the rights and welfare of OFWs and provide the services and support they deserve.

“As we celebrate our independence, we reflect on the future we want to build together as a nation. We envision a future where every Filipino worker abroad feels safe, empowered, valued, and determined to further contribute to nation-building and pave the way for a more prosperous Philippines,” Cacdac said.

“Saan mang lugar kayo sa mundo, iisa ang pintig at tibok ng ating mga puso – ang pagmamahal sa ating Inang Bayang Pilipinas. Iisa ang ating adhikain – ang mapabuti ang buhay at kalagayan ng ating mga pamilya na siyang magtutulak naman sa kaunlaran ng ating mga komunidad at sambayanan,” Cacdac added.