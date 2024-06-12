Burj Khalifa in Dubai to light up for PH Independence Day

Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates are set to witness the iconic Burj Khalifa light up in blue, red, white, and yellow as it will be showcasing the Philippine Flag in commemoration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day on June 12, 2024, at 7:50 p.m.

The United Arab Emirates is home to approximately 700,000 Filipinos, which constitutes 6.8% of the UAE’s total population, according to Global Media Insight (GMI). Among them, around 450,000 Filipinos reside in Dubai alone.

Last year, on June 12, 2023, the Burj Khalifa also did the same. In a social media post, they shared that the iconic landmark lit up to “commemorate the spirit, resilience and rich heritage of the Filipino people on their Independence Day.”

Recently, Filipinos in Dubai celebrated the 126th Philippine Independence Day at two different events on June 8 and 9, and another celebration will be held in Abu Dhabi on June 15.