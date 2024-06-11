Dubai Airport expects 3.7 million guests during summer peak season

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expecting 3.7 million guests from June 12 to 15, 2024, as it observes a surge in travel during the “peak” summer season.

June 22 will be the busiest day, with around 287,000 guests, DXB said.

“With the summer break in full swing and schools letting out for vacation, Dubai International (DXB) gears up to accommodate the surge in travel during this peak season,” DXB said in a statement.

DXB also noted that only passengers will be allowed to enter the terminals during peak periods.

The Dubai Airport also said they will ensure a “seamless and enjoyable” travel experience for the guests.

To enjoy a hassle-free journey, DXB reminds the passengers to take advantage of the airline’s home, early, and self-check-in facilities, to arrive at the airport three to four hours before departure, and to familiarize themselves with the airline’s regulations in terms of baggage allowance.