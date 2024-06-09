Heart Evangelista, Anne Curtis among top 20 Global celebrities for All Fashion

Two Filipino celebrities made it to the Top 20 Global Celebrities list for all Fashion and Sportswear based on Launchmetrics Insights’ for fashion marketing.

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista landed on the fourth spot while Anne Curtis landed on the ninth spot on the list.

The “Reinventing Influence: The Gen Z Impact on Fashion Marketing” report of Launchmetrics showed the trends in consumer behavior and shifts in the fashion, lifestyle, and sportswear industries over the years.

The report showed that Evangelista has a total of $85 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), while Curtis secured her spot with a total of $55 million in MIV.

“Congrats too, Anne Curtis Smith,” Heart wrote on a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

K-pop boy groups ENHYPEN, NCT, Stray Kids, Blackpink members Jennie, Jisoo and Rose, and girl group New Jeans were also among the list.