Senator eyes amending SIM card law amid text scams

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 seconds ago

Senator Koko Pimentel is eyeing amending the SIM registration law to address the continuing proliferation of scam text messages.

“We have to review, ano ba ang butas?,” Pimentel said.

The senator said it’s good to find out how scammers are able to circumvent the law when it comes to registration.

“We have to find out from the telcos, kasi obligasyon to ng mga telcos na kumusta ba ‘yung system nila saka yung registration mechanics nila. Ang ending dapat kung good faith compliance, ang ending dapat doon it will lead us to real human person,” he added.

Pimentel said he is willing to craft provisions to make sure the law is effective.

Senator Win Gatchalian previously said that the text scams may be linked to the existence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs.

“Doon sa mga nahuling POGO scams, nakita ko doon, ang gamit nila is WhatsApp or Telegram,” Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian said messages in these apps are difficult to track because they are encrypted and internet-based.

