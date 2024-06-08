PH1 World Developers unveils eco-friendly homes at Filipino Independence Day event in Dubai

The vibrant Filipino community in Dubai gathered at Zabeel Hall 3, World Trade Centre, to celebrate Filipino Independence Day, where PH1 World Developers offered great investment opportunities to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

PH1 World Developers aims to revolutionize property development through cutting-edge innovation and engineering technology. During the event, Manuel Pandes, a representative from PH1 World Developers, promoted the Northscapes, one of the real estate projects in the Philippines.

“These projects are very unique because they’re energy-saving houses,” said Pandes as he described what PH1 World Developers is offering. “For example, if you buy a property here at Northscapes, you don’t only get a house You’ll have a solar-saver.”

“You’ll have solar panels installed in the house. It would save you PHP 45,000 a year. At the same time, you’ll have the Tropi Cool,” he said.

“Meaning na kahit na mainit sa labas, malamig pa rin sa loob,” he added.

As the festivities unfolded, PH1 World Developers engaged with the attendees who were eager to learn about the potential benefits awaiting them.

This approach to property development promises to set new standards in the industry, offering homeowners more than just a place to live but also a home that could make the world a better place. PH1 World Developers’ commitment to innovation, energy-saving, and quality is poised to transform the real estate landscape, making homeownership a more enriching and valuable experience.

