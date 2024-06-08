Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH1 World Developers unveils eco-friendly homes at Filipino Independence Day event in Dubai

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The vibrant Filipino community in Dubai gathered at Zabeel Hall 3, World Trade Centre, to celebrate Filipino Independence Day, where PH1 World Developers offered great investment opportunities to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

PH1 World Developers aims to revolutionize property development through cutting-edge innovation and engineering technology. During the event, Manuel Pandes, a representative from PH1 World Developers, promoted the Northscapes, one of the real estate projects in the Philippines.

“These projects are very unique because they’re energy-saving houses,” said Pandes as he described what PH1 World Developers is offering. “For example, if you buy a property here at Northscapes, you don’t only get a house You’ll have a solar-saver.”

“You’ll have solar panels installed in the house. It would save you PHP 45,000 a year. At the same time, you’ll have the Tropi Cool,” he said.

“Meaning na kahit na mainit sa labas, malamig pa rin sa loob,” he added.

As the festivities unfolded, PH1 World Developers engaged with the attendees who were eager to learn about the potential benefits awaiting them.

This approach to property development promises to set new standards in the industry, offering homeowners more than just a place to live but also a home that could make the world a better place. PH1 World Developers’ commitment to innovation, energy-saving, and quality is poised to transform the real estate landscape, making homeownership a more enriching and valuable experience.

For more information about PH1 World Developers and their upcoming projects, visit the PH1 World Developers website.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

