Filipino Homes enhances Independence Day with Global Partners program

Filipino Homes enhances Independence Day with Global Partners program/IC

On June 8, 2024, the Filipino community in the UAE came together to celebrate the 126th Philippine Independence Day. The vibrant event was hosted by the Filipino Social Club at Zabeel Hall 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing the rich culture and strong community spirit of Filipinos in the region.

Among the various participants, Filipino Homes stood out with their engaging booth, offering a unique offer to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) where they can earn extra income, capturing the attention and interest of many attendees.

manuel pandes

“We just launched the Global Partners Program exclusively for our fellow OFWs here in Dubai just last January this year,” Rhodalee Apa-ap. “We are back here in Dubai because nakita namin there is a need. Madami po and gustong sumali,” she said.

“Libre yung seminars at libre young coaching at training. Si Filipino Homes po, hindi nagsasawang mag-train ng mga tao.” she added.

During the Independence Day event, the Filipino Homes booth was a hub of activity.

These activities not only provided entertainment but also highlighted the company’s commitment to engaging with the community and providing value beyond just real estate transactions.

Filipino Homes: A Trusted Name in Real Estate

Filipino Homes has established itself as a trusted service provider for both real estate buyers and sellers. At their booth, they demonstrated why they are a leading name in the industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Their website is a treasure trove of valuable information for anyone interested in the real estate market. It features extensive property listings, detailed statistics, and expert industry assessments. These resources help clients make informed decisions, whether they are looking to buy, sell, or invest in property.

The platform also highlights various events and activities, providing continuous learning and networking opportunities for clients and agents alike.

The celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day in the UAE was a resounding success, bringing together the Filipino community in a joyous and meaningful way. Filipino Homes’ participation underscored their role as a key player in the real estate sector, offering trusted services and valuable resources to the community.

Their presence at the event, with a booth full of games and offers, added an extra layer of excitement and engagement, making the celebration even more memorable.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

