UAE workers to benefit from 6,000 rest stations from MOHRE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that they will be allocating 6,000 rest stations across the United Arab Emirates during the Midday Break.

This initiative is part of MOHRE’s commitment to protect employees from heat exhaustion during summer.

MOHRE has partnered with several private sector companies and government entities to make the project successful, including Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi, and other departments of economic development across the UAE.

They also partnered with several delivery companies, including Careem, Noon, Deliveroo, and Talabat. Numerous shopping centres, retail stores, restaurants, and cloud kitchens are also participating in this initiative.

To facilitate easy access, an interactive map will be available to help workers locate rest stations during the Midday Break.

The Midday Break initiative by the UAE government prohibits companies from having their employees work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE.

As part of the initiative, the aim is to ensure worker safety by providing shaded areas, cooling devices, sufficient water, hydrating products, and food items approved by local authorities.

Companies should also provide workers with first aid or medical kits on job sites as well as other essential amenities.

MOHRE’s Midday Break is between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM from June 15 to September 15, 2024.