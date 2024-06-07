Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PAGASA declares end of El Niño phenomenon

State weather bureau PAGASA has announced the end of the El Niño phenomenon on Friday, June 7.

El Niño severely affected agricultural lands and fishing areas across the country over the past months.

“El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean has ended, as both oceanic and atmospheric indicators have returned to El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral levels,” PAGASA said in an announcement.

The state weather bureau however warned that El Niño can still be felt in some parts of the Philippines particularly in western part of Luzon and the Visayas.

“Makakaranas pa rin po tayo lalong-lalo na itong mga huling araw na medyo maiinit pa rin na temperatura, mataas na maalinsangan,” Anna Solis of PAGASA told GMA News.

“Also, may mga areas pa rin po base doon sa assessment natin ng katapusan ng Mayo, may mga areas pa rin po na under drought condition and dry spell condition,” she added.

The phenomenon is triggered by the abnormal warming of sea surface temperature in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean leading to below normal rainfall.

