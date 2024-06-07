Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

P-pop stars BINI, BGYO members graduate from Senior High, share future goals

Camille Quirino1 hour ago

BINI members Colet Vergara and Maloi Ricalde graduated from senior high as well as BGYO members Gelo Rivera, Mikki Claver, and JL Toreliza.

All of them were scholars at Japan Philippine Institute of Technology in Bulacan.

Maloi, Colet, and Mikki graduated from the Humanities and Social Sciences strand. Gelo graduated from the General Academics strand while JL graduated from the STEM or Science and Technology Engineering and Mathematics strand.

During the program, they all received special citation awards for Arts, Media, and Entertainment.

Colet and Maloi told ABS-CBN News that they want to pursue college despite their hectic schedules. Colet’s goal is to pursue anything medical-related, such as Dentistry or Pharmacy. Meanwhile, Maloi wants to pursue a degree related to Multimedia or Fine Arts.

On the other hand, Mikki plans to follow in his brother’s footsteps and take up interior design or architecture.

Gelo is considering multimedia arts or business courses in college while JL is leaning toward an Engineering course.

