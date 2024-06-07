Kalayaan 2024 is coming soon! Here’s what to watch out for

The Filipinos in Dubai are getting ready and geared up for the Kalayaan 2024, a community celebration of Philippine Independence Day, considered the largest single-day Filipino community celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which will happen on June 9, 2024 at Saeed Hall 1 at Dubai World Trade Center. Kalayan is pursposefully initiated to celebrate talent, unity, and diversity, which embody the best of Filipino culture.

The Kalayaan 2024 event is produced by Infinite Communities Marketing Management, a Dubai-based marketing consultancy and events company and for the third consecutive year, it is co-presented with The Filipino Channel and Emirates Loves Philippines of the Love Company.

The key highlights of Kalayaan 2024 features cultural presentations, musical entertainment, interactive booths and activities, a fashion show, and a concert.

Her are the highlight that you can participate on June 8, 2024 at Duvai World Trade Center:

On Ground:

Community Parade: Thousands of participants from various walks of life, companies, organizations, and communities across the Emirates showcase solidarity.

Pangkabuhayan Corner: Business exhibits featuring responsible investment options such as real estate, franchising, and multi-level marketing.

Mobile Legends Competition: A popular gaming event courtesy of Moonton, a leading international gaming company.

K-Pop Corner: Partnering with Gulf Korean Times to bring K-POP culture closer to the hearts of Filipinos.

Artists Exhibition: Visual Art Competition and individual exhibits by leading regional artists in collaboration with Fil-Arts Guild in the Emirates.

Learning Zones: Leading Philippine schools and training institutes provide guidance to Filipino families.

Tamiya and Swapmeet: Exciting additions for RC car enthusiasts and collectors.

Cosplay Artists: Leading cosplay stars perform and join the parade.

Stars Meet & Greet: Offered by partner TFC.

Filipino Food Festival: Eight leading F&B establishments offer the best of Filipino cuisine.

Other interactive booths and activities

On Stage:

Performances from various Filipino communities and schools across the Emirates.

Performances from the UAE’s leading Filipino talent and cosplay performers.

Awards, Games.

Fashion Show featuring world-class designers.

TFC and VIVAONE artists perform on stage:

The cast of Linlang – Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino.

Jerome Ponce and Krissha Viaje of VIVAONE.

Messages from a UAE Government Minister and the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE and other dignitary guests.

Sponsor Segments and booth activations, where a lot of are to be expected.

This year, Kalayaan 2024 is more diverse in programming and participants, featuring a Korean Corner, Swapmeet, Tamiya, Mobile Legends tournament, and a full-scale art competition, among other additions. This evolution reflects our commitment to inclusivity and diversity, aligning with Infinite Communities’ advocacy to unite people through shared passions.

This year also marks a milestone – our 50th year of diplomatic relations with our host country – so there are plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Kalayaan belongs to everyone, created by the community for the community. Despite its massive and challenging scale, the journey is a great privilege, allowing us to witness and collaborate with a remarkable array of talent, passion, and love, embodying the essence of the Filipino spirit.

We are always grateful to our second home, the UAE, for the privilege to thrive and the freedom to celebrate what is so dear to our hearts.

Filipino in the Uae and Non-Filipinos as well are encourage to participate this joyous celebration, admission to this 1-day event is free.