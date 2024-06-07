DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac greets OFWs for 29th National Migrant Workers Day

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac greeted everyone for the 29th National Migrant Workers Day on June 7, 2024, with a theme “Bagong Bayani, Kaagapay sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

In his speech, Cacdac said that National Migrant Workers Day celebrates the strength and dedication of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), which inspire many other fellow Filipinos.

“Sa araw na ito, pinagdiriwang natin hindi lamang ang inyong mga tagumpay, kundi pati na rin ang inyong lakas ng loob, pagpupunyagi, at determinasyon. Bawat isa sa inyo ay nagsisilbing inspirasyon namin sa lahat ng aming gawain,” Cacdac said.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to all the OFWs across the globe, recognizing them as “modern-day heroes” for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices, working tirelessly in foreign lands to secure a brighter future for their loved ones.

Furthermore, he reassured that DMW will always be a place where OFWs could seek help when it comes to their rights and welfare.

“The DMW is your home in government. Ito ang inyong Tahanan ng OFW sa pamahalaan. The DMW is here for you every single step of the way,” Cacdac said.

“And we are committed to strengthening our programs and services to protect your rights and ensure your welfare. We will work tirelessly to build and upgrade your skills, provide legal and welfare assistance when needed, and support your reintegration into the national mainstream when you decide to return home for good,” he added.