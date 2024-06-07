Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

DMW and LTO team up to simplify driver’s license renewal for OFWs

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino26 mins ago

Atty. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Ad Interim Secretary of DMW

Ka-TFT, are you planning to renew your driver’s license abroad? Then this news is for you.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) are collaborating to streamline the renewal process of driver’s licenses for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) abroad.

Entitled “Pinabilis sa Bagong Bayani ang Magkalisensya” (PBBM), this initiative will use online and digital platforms for the driver’s license renewal process, making it hassle-free for busy OFWs.

The partnership between DMW and LTO was launched to celebrate National Migrant Workers Day at the DMW Head Office in Mandaluyong City.

The PBBM project aims to provide a convenient solution for OFWs to renew their driver’s licenses without the need to visit an LTO office. This initiative saves them time, energy, and money, demonstrating the commitment of both the DMW and LTO to making life easier for Filipinos abroad.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino26 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

dmw nationa migrant workers

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac greets OFWs for 29th National Migrant Workers Day

10 seconds ago
construction site under sun

UAE workers to benefit from 6,000 rest stations from MOHRE

1 hour ago
Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford

Coleen Garcia explains reason for Billy Crawford’s weight loss

2 hours ago
2113209029 MAF CCD GENERIC ENGLISH 2 Advertorial Briefs 1920x1080px

Celebrate the 126th Philippine Independence Day at City Centre Deira from June 5-12: A week of fun, culture, and exciting offers!

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button