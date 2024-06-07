DMW and LTO team up to simplify driver’s license renewal for OFWs

Ka-TFT, are you planning to renew your driver’s license abroad? Then this news is for you.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) are collaborating to streamline the renewal process of driver’s licenses for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) abroad.

Entitled “Pinabilis sa Bagong Bayani ang Magkalisensya” (PBBM), this initiative will use online and digital platforms for the driver’s license renewal process, making it hassle-free for busy OFWs.

The partnership between DMW and LTO was launched to celebrate National Migrant Workers Day at the DMW Head Office in Mandaluyong City.

The PBBM project aims to provide a convenient solution for OFWs to renew their driver’s licenses without the need to visit an LTO office. This initiative saves them time, energy, and money, demonstrating the commitment of both the DMW and LTO to making life easier for Filipinos abroad.