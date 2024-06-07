Coleen Garcia explains reason for Billy Crawford’s weight loss

Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Filipina actress Coleen Garcia gave an explanation for her husband Billy Crawford’s weight loss.

In a Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Coleen expressed her frustration about people who kept on asking the same old questions. She said that she had explained why Billy has been losing a lot of weight several times, but the issue keeps on resurfacing.

“Actually kasi paulit-ulit na rin Tito Boy, parang we’ve adressed it so many times to the point na siyempre its nakakapikon for him [Billy Crawford] kasi how do you change the way you look ‘di ba?” Coleen said.

Nevertheless, Coleen patiently explained why her husband has significantly lost weight.

“I would say this, every month nasa France siya. Every single month, pumupunta siya sa France and ang trabaho niya do’n hindi hosting. Nagpe-perform talaga siya sa music festivals,” Coleen said.

“Hindi lang nakakaabot dito dahil hindi kasi siya masyadong nagse-share sa social media. Pero he performs talaga almost every day na he’s there in France. Talagang papayat siya,” she added.

Coleen also reassured that Billy’s weight loss is not unhealthy. “Whatever he looks like right now it’s not an unhealthy thing,” she said.

