Celebrate Philippine Independence Day with 50-70% off at Karat World

Step into the world of Karat and enjoy discounts ranging from 50 to 70 percent off at Karat World! Whether you’re seeking a special piece for yourself or a loved one, this shop is your ultimate destination.

Karat World stands out as a favorite among Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its combination of affordability and luxury, ensuring you feel uniquely pampered with every purchase. It’s the ideal spot to discover that perfect gift for your nearest and dearest.

You can explore a diverse array of high-quality options, catering to every budget. Your visit to this treasure trove of jewelry promises satisfaction that lasts a lifetime.

Among its notable collections are stunning 18k jewelry and dazzling diamond pieces, including earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

Unlike other brands, Karat World embraces the philosophy of “less is more,” reflected in the simplicity of their designs. Each purchase instills a sense of specialness in the customer, fostering enduring relationships that stand the test of time.

Karat World’s CEO Saleh Yahya Ahmed Al-Maqddam addressed their Filipino customers: “We at Karat World want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our Filipino customers who are commemorating the 126th Philippine Independence Day in the UAE.”

“Our aim is to ensure every customer feels truly cherished with each jewelry purchase. We are devoted not only to the excellence of our pieces but also to nurturing enduring bonds with our clientele, always prioritizing their satisfaction,” Al-Maqddam said.

“Here’s to many more years of brilliance and independence together!,” he added.

Established in 2017, the store initially focused on offering fine jewelry at accessible prices, featuring a wide array of styles. Its Dubai location serves as a melting pot for diverse nationalities, particularly catering to the Filipino community. Bolstered by its success in the UAE, Karat World has expanded its footprint to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Continuously evolving to meet the evolving needs of its clients, Karat World remains committed to innovation. Its triumph in local markets has paved the way for global expansion, with stores now dotting the landscape from the USA to the UK.