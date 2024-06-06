Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PSA: Unemployed Filipinos soared to 2.04 million in April

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the number of Filipinos without jobs or livelihoods increased for the second straight month in April.

The PSA reported that the increase in unemployment was triggered by the effects of the El Niño phenomenon especially in the agriculture sector.

The PSA said the number of jobless individuals, ages 15 and above, rose to 2.04 million in April from 2 million in March.

The number of unemployed this year is slightly lower than last year. There were 2.26 million jobless persons in April 2023.

The number of underemployed is equivalent to 7.04 million. These people “have expressed the desire to have additional hours of work in their present job or to have additional jobs, or to have a new job with long hours of work.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

HUAWEI MATEPAD 11 S

Just Like Paper, But Better: HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S is Here To Refresh Your Vision

3 hours ago
SHARKNINJA 1

SharkNinja makes waves in Dubai with first-ever Middle East showcase and regional launch of innovative new products

3 hours ago
crescent moon

Long weekend ahead: UAE predicts 4-5 days off for Eid Al Adha 2024

4 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos

Palace declares June 17 as regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button