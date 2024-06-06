Nidhi Sharma: Founder of NOUR

Nidhi Sharma is a visionary leader who has always been ahead of the game in the beauty industry. Her passion for beauty and her keen eye for opportunities led her to create NOUR, a UAE-based homegrown editorial e-tail platform that aims to disrupt and change the way consumers experience beauty online. With its best-in-class editorial content, product curations and immersive customer journey, the app is challenging the way beauty is talked about, discovered, and shopped.

Born to do Beauty

While Sharma holds an MSc in International Marketing from Manchester Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, she knew she would only want to apply her skills gained in one industry. From an early age, she lived and breathed beauty, watching cosmetic chemists break down formulations and reading the back labels and ingredient list of products for fun. So when the opportunity arrived for her to join Vogue India as their Junior Beauty Editor, she embraced it wholeheartedly.

With her deep-seated love for the industry, Sharma naturally rose through the ranks and became the youngest Beauty Director at Vogue India. She helmed the prestigious Vogue Beauty Awards and transformed it from a small in-house affair to the country’s most prestigious beauty awards, generating over USD1.5 million in revenue. As the team’s go-to beauty guru and industry insider, she also had the chance to work with and learn from icons such as Victoria Beckham, Bobbi Brown, Karl Lagerfeld, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonam Kapoor, to name a few, further cementing her influence in the field.

Bridging the Beauty Gap

With a decade-long tenure at Vogue India, Sharma saw firsthand the overwhelming uncertainty women and men face while making a beauty purchase. Despite the abundance of options, people still crave guidance, assurance, validation, and authenticity when shopping.

Harnessing her unparalleled industry insight and passion for enriching customer experience, NOUR was born to disrupt and transcend the ‘search and transact’ nature of online beauty shopping and to bring more heart to it by adding a layer of education and entertainment to the customer journey. NOUR invites everyone to its new age app, where one can ‘buy everything you see, shop everything you watch.’ From a collection of captivating editorials, expert reviews, insightful interviews with industry founders and deep dives into ingredients to top-of-the-line curation of beauty products and brands across skincare, makeup, hair care and fragrances, NOUR makes it easy to understand and navigate the beauty ecosystem – all in ONE unified platform.

Within the app, consumers can expect NOUR’s team of experts featuring and handpicking products from boundary-pushing brands to well-known, award-winning beauty legends that cater to every need and preference. Some of the ones to get excited about include K-beauty frontrunners like COS Rx, Some by Mi, Peripera and Beauty of Joseon; award-winners such as NuFace, The Light Salon, Patchology, Laneige; and cult favorites like, Miller Harris, Zenology and Sachajuan.

Values at the core of Real Beauty

Sharma’s values are deeply intertwined with her professional ethos. Authenticity, transparency, and integrity are paramount to her, both personally and professionally. She believes in creating a beauty shopping experience that champions quality, diversity, and social responsibility. Looking ahead, Sharma aspires to make NOUR the go-to beauty platform for discerning users in the UAE and the GCC, known for its world-class editorials, brand curations, and exceptional shopping experience.

Outside of her work, Sharma enjoys working out, particularly lifting weights, and has a passion for the Korean language and culture. Despite her busy schedule, these interests continue to bring her joy and inspiration.

Experience beauty as it should be with NOUR. Download the app on Google Play HERE and Apple Store HERE to join the online community via @nourbeautyae.