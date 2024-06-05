Palace declares June 17 as regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

President Bongbong Marcos has declared June 17 as regular holiday in commemoration of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a signed order by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Proclamation 579 stated that Eid’l Adha is one of the two greatest feasts of Islam. It said that the declaration of regular holiday was made upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Filipinos. This is based on the 1445 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Eid’l Adha is one of the two important holidays for Islam. The other one is Eid’l Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

During the holiday, Muslims slaughter sheep, goats, cows, and camels to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah.