Heart Evangelista takes oath as president of Senate spouses foundation

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista has taken her oath as the new president of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SPFI).

During her oath taking ceremony, Heart said she is willing to take on the challenge of working with other spouses of senators to “find ways” to uplift the lives of Filipinos.

She also promised to continue the work of her predecessors and make these initiatives and projects sustainable.

“The legacies left by all the ladies before me, a treasure of stories and testaments of service to the nation is something that encourages me to continue what they have started, to make a difference and to inspire not only SSFI members but also individuals and groups who have the power do something in improving the lives of people around us,” she said.

“I am bravely taking on these duties. It is inspiring to see what we can accomplish and what kind of changes we can all make together,” the actress added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

The Kapuso star said that she will add her modern approach in some of the initiatives of the foundation.

“Marami na rin silang nagawa so iko-continue lang namin yun and maybe, for me, I’ll probably do a little bit of a modern approach. I’ll try to add a few more sustainability programs that we can help out. So, yes, full time,” she said.

Heart said she also consulted her husband and new Senate President Chiz Escudero on her new role.

“Definitely, hiningi ko advise niya and medyo OC siya pagdating sa mga detalye. I guess, in a sense, it’s also good, kasi kahit ibang mundo namin I was very trained well by Chiz kasi… every detail he pays attention to but it’s nice kasi he gave me leeway sa mga gusto kong gawin and he’s very supportive,” she shared.