We Belong Catwalk to promote empowerment for People of Determination on Philippine Independence Day

On June 8, 2024, the Filipino community in Dubai will come together to celebrate Philippine Independence Day with a day-long event that promises to be both inspiring and unifying. Among the highlights of this celebration is the “We Belong Catwalk,” a fashion show featuring models from the Filipino Deaf Community, also known as “People of Determination.” This event, under the banner of the “HIRAYA” initiative, embodies the spirit of hope, creativity, strength, and belonging.

HIRAYA: Imagining a Future of Inclusivity

The word “HIRAYA” in Filipino means “imagination” or “dream,” and it aptly captures the vision behind this pioneering initiative. Founded by Mme. Marlene Murphy, President of the Philippine Partnership Circle, HIRAYA was established in April 2024 as a dedicated effort to uplift individuals with disabilities. The initiative is a proud segment of the PID 2024 celebration, driven by the belief in the vast potential and inspiration that People of Determination bring to the world.

The “We Belong Catwalk”: Shining a Spotlight on Talent and Resilience

The “We Belong Catwalk” fashion show is a key event organized by HIRAYA. Featuring ten Filipino models from the People of Determination community, this fashion show is more than a display of style—it’s a powerful statement of inclusivity and empowerment. The models, including Jeremy Carl Perez, Izza Alinsod, Braeden Enzo Puras, Kathlene Carmel Baluyut, and Keith Marc Gurrobat, will grace the runway, showcasing not only their beauty but also their strength and resilience.

This event is a collaborative effort, with a dedicated production team led by founder Mme. Marlene Murphy and supported by members such as Rami Garcia, Ricky Famatiaga, Jojo Lapore, and others. Interpreters Mary Grace Borra, Bhenny Carasi, Maia Tolentino, Joriel Jane Peoro, and Joven Guinte will ensure that the event is accessible to all, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the celebration.

Parents and community members like Wayne and Rowena Puras, and Fernando and Arlene Muto, play a crucial role in supporting the participants, highlighting the collective effort to promote a more inclusive society.

A Vision for a More Inclusive Future

The “We Belong Catwalk” is not just about fashion—it’s about redefining beauty standards and showcasing the unique talents and strengths of individuals with disabilities. It aims to foster a more inclusive and accepting society where everyone, regardless of their abilities, feels valued and celebrated. By providing a platform for People of Determination to shine and express themselves, the event promotes tolerance and highlights the importance of embracing and celebrating diversity.

HIRAYA’s vision is to expand this initiative into an international platform, creating a powerful and unifying voice that celebrates diversity, promotes equality, and advocates for a more inclusive world. The “We Belong Catwalk” serves as a testament to the fact that beauty, confidence, and style transcend physical limitations, and that everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and appreciated.

As the Filipino community in Dubai celebrates their independence, the “We Belong Catwalk” stands as a beacon of hope and unity, reminding us all that in diversity, we find our greatest strength.

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

