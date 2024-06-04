SolGen says biggest question over Alice Guo is true citizenship

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that the biggest question hounding embattled Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is her true citizenship.

In a statement, Guevarra said they are looking at Guo’s birth certificate, the late registration of her birth, nationality of her parents, among others.

Guevarra previously said his office is looking at the possibility of filing a quo warrant to petition if it is proven that Guo is not a Filipino.

“You have listened to the Senate [hearings] and it seems to be that there is a lot of conflicting information if not disinformation,” Guevarra said in an interview with reporters.

“We need to be able to discern what evidence is competent enough, that it will hold before the court and citizenship. It is the most important and crucial question,” he added.

Guevarra said that the gathering of evidence is still ongoing.

“Those matters will have [a] bearing on her citizenship, so that is what we are trying to find out. We do not want to tell everyone of our findings until we are able to gather all the necessary information. We do not want to make conclusions based on incomplete data,” he added.

Guevarra said President Bongbong Marcos had not asked him about Guo.

“But in due time, he may ask that question and we better prepare for that,” he added.