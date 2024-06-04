Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

SolGen says biggest question over Alice Guo is true citizenship

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra and Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that the biggest question hounding embattled Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is her true citizenship.

In a statement, Guevarra said they are looking at Guo’s birth certificate, the late registration of her birth, nationality of her parents, among others.

Guevarra previously said his office is looking at the possibility of filing a quo warrant to petition if it is proven that Guo is not a Filipino.

“You have listened to the Senate [hearings] and it seems to be that there is a lot of conflicting information if not disinformation,” Guevarra said in an interview with reporters.

“We need to be able to discern what evidence is competent enough, that it will hold before the court and citizenship. It is the most important and crucial question,” he added.

Guevarra said that the gathering of evidence is still ongoing.

“Those matters will have [a] bearing on her citizenship, so that is what we are trying to find out. We do not want to tell everyone of our findings until we are able to gather all the necessary information. We do not want to make conclusions based on incomplete data,” he added.

Guevarra said President Bongbong Marcos had not asked him about Guo.

“But in due time, he may ask that question and we better prepare for that,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

canlaon volcano

DMW offers assistance to OFWs affected by Kanlaon Volcano eruption

16 seconds ago
OFW LOUNGE FRONT

OFW Lounge in NAIA 1 now offers Overseas Voter Registration for 2025 Elections

2 hours ago
DIRHAM TO PESO

AED to PHP exchange rate rises to 16 pesos per dirham

18 hours ago
Digital News artwork

Nominations are now open for the Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Awards in the Middle East 2024

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button