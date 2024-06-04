PICPA Dubai’s 8th annual general assembly: Level up your finance career and network

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants Dubai Chapter (PICPA Dubai) is proud to present its 8th Annual General Assembly on June 8, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai, UAE, with the theme “Level Up 10x”.

This year’s special guest of honor is His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, who will grace the occasion with his presence and officiate the oathtaking of the new PICPA Dubai leaders for FY 2024-2025.

PICPA Dubai members will have the exclusive opportunity to earn continuing professional development (CPD) units, gain insights from distinguished guest speakers, and engage in sessions designed to elevate their individual and professional growth.

The assembly will feature a range of topics which will be thoroughly discussed by our invited expert speakers prominent in the accounting and finance community:

First on the list is Mr. Lyndon Magsino, Group Head of Internal Audit at Finance House Group, who will delve into “Business and Finance Analyses for Effective Decision Making,” providing crucial insights for making informed strategic decisions.

Mr. Abdelhamid Attalla, Senior Director at The Cragus Group, will offer updates on “UAE Corporate Tax,” a topic of growing importance for finance professionals in the region.

Ms. Valiza Afonso, Finance Director at Global Hotel Alliance, will discuss “Leadership in Finance,” sharing her expertise on steering finance teams towards success.

Also, Mr. Aman Chhabra from MBG Corporate Services will cover “Transfer Pricing Updates,” shedding light on this complex yet essential aspect of international business operations.

Additionally, a panel discussion titled “How Can Filipinos Compete in the UAE Market” will provide a platform for strategic discussion and sharing experiences on thriving in the competitive UAE market.

The Annual General Assembly will feature special performances, networking with fellow professionals, B2B activities, chances to win raffle prizes, and participate with CSR “Raffle for a Cause” initiative, aimed at supporting PICPA Dubai scholars in the Philippines.

Sponsors for this grand event include the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) Dubai Chapter, Rockwell Land, The Filipino Times, Zurich Insurance, and Magnate InternationalConsulting, all of whom play a pivotal role in making this event possible.

In summary, the 8th Annual General Assembly of PICPA Dubai promises to be a remarkable exclusive gathering of active members for FY 2024-2025 with a wealth of learning opportunities, professional growth, and a chance to celebrate the achievements of the organization and its members. Attendees are encouraged to dress in black and white business formal attire.

Register now to secure your spot and take advantage of this unparalleled opportunity to “Level

Up 10x” in your finance career. We look forward to welcoming you there!

Membership registration: https://picpadubai.org/memberships/

AGA registration: https://picpadubai.org/event/2024-picpa-dubai-8th-annual-generalassembly/