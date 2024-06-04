Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFW Lounge in NAIA 1 now offers Overseas Voter Registration for 2025 Elections

The Office for Overseas Voting under the Commission of Elections has announced that the Overseas Voters Satellite Registration will be made available at the OFW Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque on select dates.

OFWs who would like to register must bring the following documents: a valid Philippine passport, a Seafarer’s Record Book (SRB) or Seafarer’s Identity Document (for seafarers only), and a certified copy of approval of retention or reacquisition of Philippine citizenship (for dual citizens).

The registration can be done at the Comelec Desk of the OFW Lounge on June 19, 20, and 21, July 1, 2, and 3, July 17, 18, and 19, and August 7, 8, and 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, OFWs who are already in their host countries such as the United Arab Emirates may register through the nearest Philippine Consulate General office until September 30, 2024. In the UAE, OFWs may also register at the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

This is in preparation for the 2025 Philippine Elections where overseas Filipinos may cast their votes online.

See related article: Overseas Voter Registration: Paano nga ba mag-register?

