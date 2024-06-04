Marcos appoints Imelda Papin to PCSO board

President Bongbong Marcos appointed singer Imelda Papin as acting member of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Marcos administered the oath of Papin in Malacanang.

The “Isang Linggong Pag-Ibig” singer served as vice governor of Camarines Sur.

Papin is also a loyalist and a staunch supporter of the Marcos family.

“Pinamunuan ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang panunumpa ni Ms. Imelda Papin bilang Acting Member ng Board of Directors ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ngayong araw, ika-4 ng Hunyo 2024,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a Facebook post.

Marcos previously named Marikina court judge Felix Reyes as the new chair of the PCSO Board of Directors.