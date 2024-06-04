Heads up! Dubai Mall is set for expansion with a total worth of AED 1.5 billion, adding 240 new luxury stores and food and beverage outlet to its already huge mall.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said that this expansion will significantly contribute to the mall, which is “one of the most visited sites in the world.”

He said: “This expansion reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city’s position as a top global destination.”

However, the estimated date of completion is yet to be announced.

Dubai Mall has been a popular destination for both residence and tourists. Last year, it had over 105 million visitors, up by 19 percent annually.

Currently, the mall is spread over 1.2 million square meters, making it one of the world’s largest shopping malls. It is home to over 1,200 retail outlets and over 200 international dining options and huge department stores.